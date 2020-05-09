I Miss My Bae So Much – Bobrisky

Popular social media celebrity Bobrisky has taken to IG to reveal just how much he misses his bae.

According to the popular crossdresser, he is tired of sleeping alone and can not wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to be a thing of the past.

”I’m missing you bae 😢

I have been sleeping on dis bed alone. Corona pls go.

My bae can cuddle me for Africa ❤️”

See his IG post below

