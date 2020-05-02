I Need A Man, I Don’t Mind Being A 3rd Wife – Actress Christabel Egbenya

Nollywood actress Christabel Egbenya has opened up on how much she needs a relationship.

The actress, in an interview with Nollywood Inside, stated that she needs a man badly and is open to becoming the third wife should this be proposed to her.

”When it comes to a serious relationship, for now, I don’t have a man. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have a boyfriend. I need an understanding of man. I need a man who will love me for who I am and will support my business and all.

”It’s better if he is rich, handsome and dark. Who doesn’t like better thing? That is every woman’s prayer.

”However, I can marry from any tribe. It doesn’t matter if he is Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa; as long as I am happy with him, it’s okay. I can even be a second or third wife, it doesn’t really matter as long as there is true love and happiness.”