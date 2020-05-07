‘I Need Your Help’ – Wizkid Shares Tweet He Sent To Banky W In 2010

Arguably Nigerian biggest music star of the moment, Ayodeji Balogun simply known and addressed as Wizkid has taken to his official Twitter handle to share the old tweet he sent to popular music executive, Olubankole Wellington also known as Banky W in 2010 begging him for help.

Read Also: Banky W, Wife Self-Isolate As AMVCA’s Participant Tests Positive For COVID-19

In the message, the multi-award winning singer described himself as an upcoming in the music industry.

See the tweet below:

@BankyW hey Mr Banky..my name is Wizkid nd I’m up nd coming in d music industry nd I need ur help mehn..