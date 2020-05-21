“I Never Had Money Issues With D’banj” – Don Jazzy (Video)

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy recently revealed he never had money issues with colleague, D’banj during the period they managed Mo’Hits record.

The record label was founded by the musicians in 2004.

Don Jazzy, in an Insta live chat with music executive, Ubi Franklin, noted that they maintained a good relationship.

In his words;

“The way I am with people in my company like myself and D’banj, money issues didn’t occur. I and D’Banj were so in sync that D’Banj can go to Oba of Lagos and return with N10 million and we would still share that money.”

Read Also: DJ Cuppy Declares Intention To Participate In BBNaija 2020

Watch the video below: