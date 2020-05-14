‘I Never Loved Him’ -Turkish Footballer Admits To Killing Son

A Turkish football star has confessed to killing his own son at the hospital where he was been treated for the deadly coronavirus.

Cevher Toktas, 32 admitted to smothering his five-year-old son to death, saying he “didn’t love him.”

The 33-year-old took his son Kasim to hospital on April 23 with a cough and a high fever, and both were quarantined as they were showing the usual signs of coronavirus.

Later in the day, Toktas called doctors into the boy’s room saying he was having trouble breathing. The child was rushed to intensive care, but died. It was ruled he had passed away as a result of Covid-19 and he was buried, however, Toktas has now admitted he suffocated his own child to death with a pillow.

His statement read: ‘I pressed a pillow on my son who was lying on his back. For 15 minutes, I pressed down on the pillow without lifting it up. My son was struggling during that time. After he stopped moving, I lifted the pillow. Then I yelled for doctors to help, to draw any suspicions away from me.’

Asked why he killed his son Kasim, he allegedly told cops that the reason he killed Kasim was that he ‘didn’t love him’ and hadn’t ‘since he was born’.