I Paid A Price For Fame – IG Comedian, Steve Chuks

IG comedian Akaelu Steven Ebuka aka Steve Chuks, has made it known he paid a price for the fame he is today enjoying.

In an interview with Sun news, the 23-years-old UNILAG graduate said;

“Honestly, I’d say the major challenge is getting people to love your contents, the consistency and then keeping up with engagements and creation for contents. That’s why I would advise young people trying to be like me to, first of all, be certain that they have passion for what they are doing, then consistency and hard work are a must to attain any level of success.”

Read Also: Mercy Shows Appreciation To Cubana Priest, Rita Dominic, Others For Their Support

On who his role models are Steve Chuks said; “I started creating contents back in 2013 and then got into the movie industry in 2014 before taking a break for school. I came back in 2017. I have always loved acting and content creation, so it was always something I was going to do. Genevieve Nnaji and Leonard Di Caprio are my two mentors in the industry.”