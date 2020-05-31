“I Prefer To Be Called OBO, Not Odogwu” – Davido (Video)

Popular Nigerian artiste, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has told his fans that prefers to be called ‘OBO’.

This comes after the singer shared a video of his fans chanting ‘Odogwu’ (Great Man) at him.

30BG Are Crazy 😂😂 Davido Can’t even Rest, They Kept Shouting ‘Odogwu’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/IMe7ynzBBW — DavidoDailyNews (@DMWDailyNews) May 30, 2020

Earlier this year, Burna Boy released a song dubbed, ‘Odogwu’ and he said whenever he is in Igbo Land, that is what he is called and he typically responds by dancing.

In a follow-up post, Davido clearly stated that he doesn’t want to the title and he would rather stick to his nickname, ‘OBO’ (Omo Baba Olowo which means Son of a Rich Man).

In his words;

“I like to go as OBO as it’s been for the last 10 years”

Read Also: Singer Davido Admits He Loves Clout Chasing

Watch the video below: