“I Prefer To Be Called OBO, Not Odogwu” – Davido (Video)

Popular Nigerian artiste, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has told his fans that prefers to be called ‘OBO’.
This comes after the singer shared a video of his fans chanting ‘Odogwu’ (Great Man) at him.
30BG Are Crazy 😂😂 Davido Can't even Rest, They Kept Shouting 'Odogwu' 😂
— DavidoDailyNews (@DMWDailyNews) May 30, 2020
Earlier this year, Burna Boy released a song dubbed, ‘Odogwu’ and he said whenever he is in Igbo Land, that is what he is called and he typically responds by dancing.
In a follow-up post, Davido clearly stated that he doesn’t want to the title and he would rather stick to his nickname, ‘OBO’ (Omo Baba Olowo which means Son of a Rich Man).
In his words;
“I like to go as OBO as it’s been for the last 10 years”
Watch the video below:
Few Minutes When Some People Were Calling @davido ODOGWU ORIADÈ Said He Wants It As OBO As It Has Always Been.
No Problem Baddest, Plss Forgive Us. 🙏🙏🙇♂️🙇♂️🙇♂️
OBO Is Thy Name 🙇♂️🙇♂️🙇♂️🙇♂️ pic.twitter.com/xJzYfZBHmQ
— Davido's Number 1 Fan✌✌#30BG #DMW (@Esoka_DMW) May 30, 2020