I Slept On TV Carton, Lived In A Boys Squatters… May D Speaks On His Time With P-Square

While music lovers are still to come to terms with the Cynthia Morgan situation, another ex-artist of the defunct Psquare musical group, May D has come out to open a can of worms in them.

May D in his comment alleged that he was made to sleep in their boys quarters despite their other duplex wing being empty when he already had a big song.

He added that he was made to sleep on empty television carton with his shirt as pillow.

He wrote:.