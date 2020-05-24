I Slept On TV Carton, Lived In A Boys Squatters… May D Speaks On His Time With P-Square

By
Valerie Oke
-
Psquare, May D
Psquare, May D

While music lovers are still to come to terms with the Cynthia Morgan situation, another ex-artist of the defunct Psquare musical group, May D has come out to open a can of worms in them.

May D in his comment alleged that he was made to sleep in their boys quarters despite their other duplex wing being empty when he already had a big song.

Read AlsoMr May D Reacts To News That He Is Now An Uber Driver (Photo)

He added that he was made to sleep on empty television carton with his shirt as pillow.

He wrote:.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here