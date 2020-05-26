I Slept With Dave Chapelle, Other Married Celebrities – Azealia Banks

American rapper Azealia Banks has taken to IG to claim she had an affair with married popular comedian Dave Chappelle. Banks in her rant also came for Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.

Taking to her IG stories, she stated that if she ever decided to come clean about all her high profile affairs, many marriages will end.

Read Also:[Photos]: Rapper Azealia Banks goes completely naked in new photos

Not stopping there, she then mentioned Dave Chappelle who has been married to his wife Elaine Chappelle for 19 years, revealing she also slept with the comedian.

“I have actually fucked a lot of fucking very powerful fucking men. I should ruin your fucking marriage, I should tell the world we fucked. What the fuck I’m keeping secrets from y’all n***as for? Nah, Dave Chappelle can fuck me again. That was some good black dick.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CApEskKjLhS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link