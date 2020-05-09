‘I Thought God Had Forgotten Me’ – Grace Ajilore Welcomes Baby Boy

Vlogger, Grace Ajilore, who recently welcomed a son, has taken to social media to gush over her son and her man.

According to Grace, she thought God had forgotten her until He blessed her with a man “that is the closest thing to perfect” and a son.

Read Also; Grace Ajilore Shares Adorable Photos Of Her Baby Bump (Photo)

Sharing a photo of her newborn son, she wrote:

”Wow my baby boy was born through this pandemic. was so hard but God is amazing. If some1 told me I’d have everything I’ve ever wished and prayed for a few years ago I’d say it’s a lie. I used to think God forgot me.

”I had so much patience and have always refused to be with anyone who didn’t treat me as the queen I am until, God blessed my life with a man that is the closest thing to perfect. One thing I now no is patience will get you further than you can ever imagine. Thank you to everyone who checked on me daily and to you who wished me well I love you. Love from me and my family. my beautiful baby is here !!! ”