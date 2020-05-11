‘I Thought I Couldn’t Conceive’ – BBNaija Star Mike’s Wife Reveals

Perri Edwards, the Olympic medalist wife of Nigerian reality star, Mike disclosed the reason she thought she couldn’t conceive.

Information Nigeria recalls Mike and his wife recently announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Perri had a question and answer session with her fans via her Instagram story and she explained why she thought she couldn’t have a baby.

According to her, she got scared that she had tampered with her reproductive system due to the use of birth control pills for a long period of time.

See screenshot of her response below: