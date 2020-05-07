I Wanted To Become An Actor Before I Gave My Life To Christ – Johnny Drille

Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille has revealed an interesting secret about himself.

The ‘Wait For Me’ crooner disclosed that he had wanted to be an actor, however, he has ended up being a singer.

Drille stated that he had wanted to be an actor before he gave his life to Jesus.

READ ALSO – I Have Never Screwed Girls In My Life – Johnny Drille

Drille who made this known pointed out that he wanted to be an actor so that he would land roles where he would freely kiss and make love to ladies.

See His Post Here: