I Was Better Than Messi, Ronaldo, Nymar – Edilson Da Silva

Former Brazilian star, Edilson da Silva Ferreira said he was better than Lionel Messi during his playing times.

According to Edilson, the Barcelona legend has to win the World Cup to prove he is better than him.

The 49-year-old was part of the Brazilian side that won the Japan/Korea 2002 World Cup title. He also claimed that during his prime, he was better than Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Similarly, Edilson said compatriot Neymar has to win the competition to be better than him, insisting that he was more skillful than the trio.

“At my best, I played better than Neymar,” he was quoted as telling TV Bandeirantes.

He added, “He (Neymar) needs to win the World Cup in order to be better than me. I have personality, and for Messi to be better than me, he also has to win the World Cup.”