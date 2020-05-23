I Was Once Stoned By Market Women – Shan George

Nollywood veteran Shan George in a new interview with Sun news has opened up on some of the challenges she has faced as an actress.

The grandmother spoke on her highs and lows as an actress amongst other things.

Read excerpts below;

Read Also: Shan George Speaks On Plan To Remarry After Three Failed Marriages

You’ve been relevant in the movie industry for decades, what’s your staying power?

Being relevant in the industry for so many years has to do with the fact that you don’t just rest on your oars. You just keep working, pushing hard, never being depressed about the low times. That’s basically my staying power.

Do you have any regrets?

As a human being, naturally we all make mistakes as we climb the ladder of life. Some of those mistakes have to do with one’s age, background, peer pressure, peer group, and professional hazards. But generally, the mistakes we make as we grow up are actually meant to make us stronger, make us work on ourselves to be better than the previous us. So, I’m not quite sure I have had any regrets over anything. So far, I have no regrets, glory be to God.

Would you say you are fulfilled?

Fulfilled? I’m not sure what that means. I can’t interpret that word generally, because as far as I’m concerned, nobody knows tomorrow. As long as the day keeps breaking, new days keep coming up; we continue to desire something else. I believe fulfillment is something that is almost like perfect, which is not obtainable to anyone.

Does being an actor make life easier for you?

It has its ups and downs just like every other profession. One of the major downs is that people tend to assume that you are the way you are in movies and in real life. Some people who have watched movies where you played a witch or prostitute tend to see you the same way in real life, and look at you somehow. Market women who sell tomatoes have stoned me. They stoned me tomatoes because there was a movie, Rest In Peace, where I played a character that deceived her girlfriend to the village and drowned her in the river, and then returned to town pretending nothing had happened. That was because my character wanted the guy my friend was dating. So many people watched the movie. Another down side is that people think you have money because they see you in big houses, drive big cars in movies, so when they see you in real life, they expect you to be that wealthy, and start dashing them money.

People say you’ve been married thrice, how true is this?

I’ve not been married thrice; it’s just twice. It’s not that I care about things we read on the Internet, but the truth is I’ve been married twice in my life. Those who know me know the truth. I have a total of nine children, two biological sons and seven adopted children (5 boys, 2 girls). My biological sons are from my first marriage contracted when I was 16. I didn’t have kids in my second marriage. But as an only child, I needed a full house, so I kept adopting kids.