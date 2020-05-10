I Was Pregnant For 28 Months – Nigerian Lady Claims

A Nigerian lady, Peace Okeke-Amadi, has taken to Facebook to claim she gave birth after being pregnant for 2 years and 4 months.

Amadi, in her post, stated that she waited for 5 years to get pregnant again after the birth of her first child and when she did not deliver her child at the time she was supposed to, many said that her sin kept her in that condition.

According to her, she conceived her child in December 2017 and welcomed her baby girl on April 28, 2020!

Read Also: ‘You Will Deliver Like The Hebrew Women’ –Toyin Abraham, Tonto Dikeh, Others Pray For Pregnant Mercy Johnson

”On the 20th December 2017, I took in, went for urine and blood PT and the result came out positive .. I was so happy because I had waited for this to happen for more than 5yrs after my first child…

”Three months into my first trimester I suddenly started bleeding, I was so scared, the doctor tried to stop the bleeding but it persisted and came out in big clots. I went for a scan and they said the baby was gone, I broke down in tears, I was so down that the only place I thought of going to at that moment was the church. I got to church and went straight to the altar and cried bitterly.

”In my sad mood I went to my pastor’s office and he said to me wipe your tears, Celebrate for your baby is doing just fine, he asked me to have faith in God and said something that struck me. He said that BABIES ARE NOT CREATED BY BLOOD BUT BY GOD. Immediately, I wiped my tears and went home rejoicing.

”And from that day I made up my mind that no matter what the doctors say, God’s report will be my final Judgement. My stomach started growing, I felt my baby kick every day but the bleeding continued every month. After nine-month, my baby refused to come out. Then the pressure started, from now every test showed there was no baby.

”Fast forward into 1yrs and 7mnths of the pregnancy baby was not coming forth, people began to talk.

”Some said there was no baby in my womb. Some said it’s a scam, others said I was just mocking God. I heard some say it is my sin that kept me in that condition.

”I cried day and night unto God to deliver me. sometimes I will even want to avoid places like Church to reduce Tongues from wagging but I always found strength in serving God. I never stopped Serving God Never!!!!!!!…..

”The shame of people asking me: You never stillborn???

”This Journey of Life and Faith in God thought me a great lesson. I saw people for who they truly are, friends turning their backs on me but my family stood by me through it all, God bless them for me

”Let me fast forward to April 28, 2020, My testimony landed, my bundle of Joy, My reward for believing in God’s word came forth. My Peace was restored, My Crown of Glory came to this world.

”2yrs and 4mnths I carried her in my womb against all medical report, series of scan saying it’s a huge mass of Fibroid in fact I heard all manner of things.

”Only God has the final say in your life.

”Join me welcome My Princess, My Gold”