‘I Was Scared And Nervous, ’ Says Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Priscilla As She Pranks Her Ex-Boyfriend

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, the daughter of popular movie star, recently played a lyric song prank on her ex-boyfriend.

The brand influencer, who has over 906k followers on Instagram, uploaded the video on her YouTube channel.

However, she failed to reveal her ex-boyfriend’s identity for personal reasons but she showed their messages in the video.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress’ daughter pulled a pregnancy prank on her elder brother, Festus.

Sharing the video, Priscilla wrote in the description;

“GUYS I WAS SOOOO SCARED FOR THIS VIDEO, I hope y’all saw the nervousness in my voice, I was so scared and nervous, but he was smart and he knew it….but let’s think, what if he didn’t know I was doing a song lyrics?? Geez….. I think the fact that he knew made it look less realistic….anyways I promise to put more energy in my videos next time………”

Read Also: Dino Melaye Speaks On Alleged Wedding Rumour; Set To Release Song For Bloggers

Watch the video below: