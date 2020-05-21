‘I Wash My Car Myself These Days’ – DJ Cuppy Reveals (Video)

Popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy has revealed something new she learnt as a result of the lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Taking to her Instagram page, the billionaire daughter revealed that she now knows how to wash her car by herself and she no longer seeks the help of professional carwash services.

The entertainer also shared a video of herself washing her customized Range Rover to back up her claim as she wrote;

“Before #Quarantine, I used to go to a carwash, but these days, I wash my car myself! What new skills have you learnt during this time?”

See her full post below