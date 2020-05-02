I Weep For Nigeria – Fani-Kayode Reacts As WHO Set To Begin Vaccine Trial In Nigeria

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to news that the World Health Organization is set to commence COVID-19 vaccine trial in Nigeria.

Recall that on Friday, the Officer in charge, WHO Nigeria and member of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Fiona Braka, made this known at the 24th joint national briefing of the committee.

Reacting to this news, Fani-Kayode expressed his sadness with development.

He wrote, “@WHO are set to begin Covid 19 vaccine trials in our country. EVIL! Not only have our people been turned into Guinea pigs to test Gates’ killer vaccine but our leaders are also passing a law which will make the use of that evil vaccine compulsory. What a mess! I weep for Nigeria.”