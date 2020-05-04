I Weep For Nigrians, Says Dayo Amusa As Govt Eases Lockdown

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa says she weeps as Nigerians troupe out in the numbers without observing social distancing as government relaxes the lockdown imposed on some of the states.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she added that the disregard is not the fault of the government but that of Nigerians.

He wrote, “Oh! My chest! My mood when i see how my people are disregarding social distancing during this pandemic. This is not the govt. ish now o. I weep for Nigerians 🇳🇬 COVID19 IS REAL!”