I Will Be Loyal To President Buhari – Chief Of Staff, Gambari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s new Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on Wednesday said he will serve the president to the best of his ability.

Prof. Gambari, who was officially announced as the Chief of Staff by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, participated at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa.

Speaking to State House correspondents, the new CoS, who was Minister of External Affairs under the military regime of the then Major General Muhammadu Buhari, said that his allegiance would be on the President that found him fit for the job.

“I want to thank the president of the Federal Republic for giving me this opportunity to serve him and of the country,” he said.

“I have not started, so I will find out and maybe… I don’t report directly to the nation, I report directly to the president, he said when asked what Nigerians should expect of him, considering his vast knowledge as a former diplomat.

On what the President would expect from him, he simply said, “I think he needs my loyalty, competence, and support.”

On his guiding principle, as he assumes duty as the Chief of Staff, former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations said, “To serve the president to the best of my ability.”