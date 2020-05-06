‘I Will Block You’ – Adesuwa Threatens Banky W On Twitter

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has threatened to block her husband, Banky W on Twitter.

It all started after the singer took to his official Twitter handle to write: ‘Eba (made with correct Ijebu Garri) is greater than Amala, Fufu, Semo and Pounded yam. Argue with your ancestors, please.

The screen diva who obviously didn’t agree with her husband took replied him swiftly by saying:

“I WILL BLOCK YOU!!! None of these are greater than Kamala.”

None of these are greater than amala. 🙄 https://t.co/tpVTqhJvz2 — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) May 6, 2020

The duo have been wowing fans with the show of love since they got married in an elaborate wedding.