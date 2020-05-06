‘I Will Block You’ – Adesuwa Threatens Banky W On Twitter

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Adesua Etomi-Wellington
Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has threatened to block her husband, Banky W on Twitter.

It all started after the singer took to his official Twitter handle to write: ‘Eba (made with correct Ijebu Garri) is greater than Amala, Fufu, Semo and Pounded yam. Argue with your ancestors, please.

Read AlsoNot Everyone Deserves My Energy, Adesuwa Explains

The screen diva who obviously didn’t agree with her husband took replied him swiftly by saying:

“I WILL BLOCK YOU!!! None of these are greater than Kamala.”

The duo have been wowing fans with the show of love since they got married in an elaborate wedding.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here