‘I Will Leave Nigeria If DJ Cuppy Does Not Marry Me’ – Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has declared that if popular Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy does not marry him, he would leave the country.

He made this known via a post in his official Instagram page on Monday, 25th May.

He wrote:

@cuppymusic If you want to smell a sweet #marriage, forget going for bbnaija, that will only cripple your music career. 🐢🐢Dear #Cuppy, whoever is advising you to go for #bbnaija is either wishing you badluck in #music, 👽trying to ridicule you on national #TV, or maybe its time you changed your PR team, except if you are going there to reduce your #bride price in the Toilet or in search of hand bag #boyfriend. 🤷‍♂️#Hello, i am from a royal family in #Anambra State, we dont tattoo a womans name on our sugarcane just for nothing, it has a spiritual importance, such a woman must be a #diamond in a very gentle rough. 💎Shame on all the short men that have walked away or left you like #Nigeria Airways, ✈️i am 6 feet tall, so you should know everything is long, and i remain the only popular #actor in Nigeria that has ever gotten @chrissyteigen attention in #Hollywood. The greatest sacrifice in life is to tattoo a womans name on your sugarcane, if you dont #marry me, i will leave #Naija, ✈️please nobody should beg me because i have already made up my mind on this issue

