“I Will Never Indulge In Wifey Duties For A Boyfriend Again” – BBNaija Star, Uriel Oputa (Video)

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa , in an Instalive chat, vowed to never indulge in wifey duties for any man she isn’t legally married to.

The singer cum hair seller said she already made the mistake and she wouldn’t like a repetition because men don’t know what they want.

In her words;

“There are so many good girls out there and they are single, me I am one of them, but you are right, if I am to meet anybody right now, me that I like to cook very well, you will not catch me cooking in his house, no, I will not not make that mistake twice.

I don’t believe in giving a man wifey duties. The men of these days are not ready, they like the idea of having a girlfriend, but they don’t really know what they want.”

Watch the video below: