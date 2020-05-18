I Will Not Go Naked For Any Amount – Actress Judy Austin

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has revealed why intimate roles such as kissing deeply in movies or showing off her nudity are completely off-limits.

In a recent interview with Potpourri, the actress stated that she cannot go naked no matter the amount involved.

READ ALSO – I Am Having A Child In 3 Years, With Or Without A Man – Ifu Ennada

Speaking, Judy said: I’m not going naked for any amount, and I hardly kiss in a movie. I will not do a kind of kissing where the guy would be fondling my breasts.

“I must not go nude to be a star.

“I shouldn’t do what my kids or family will see and be ashamed of. My limit is, I don’t do nude and I don’t do over romantic films.”