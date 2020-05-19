I Will Personally Patrol Kaduna-Kano Borders On Sallah Day: El-rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai says he would personally patrol the Kaduna -Kano borders on Sallah day to ensure that no one from Kano sneaks into Kaduna state.

Eid-el-Fitr, a festival which marks the end of Ramadan is expected to hold either on Saturday or Sunday.

As part of strategy to combat the new coronavirus, El-rufai, during a live chat with selected radio stations in the state on Tuesday said; “I will ensure that I personally visit and patrol the Kaduna-Kano borders on Sallah day and I will remain there from morning till night to see who will dare enter Kaduna State. I will not leave there until late at night.

“We have tried everything but the security agents have not been cooperating. We have heard of instances where commercial drivers and others pay them to come into Kaduna ”