I Will Stone Your Teeth If You Call Nigeria Giant Of Africa – Skuki Peeshaun

One half of the music group Skuki, Peeshaun, has reacted to the way Nigeria is handling its health workers during this pandemic.

Taking to the comment section of Daddy Freeze’s post on Rwanda’s new health robots, Peedshaun state that he will stone anyone who regrets to Nigeria as the giant of Africa.

Freeze had reacted to news of Rwanda getting robots to help their health workers in screening suspected COVID 19 patients, helping to reduce the risks their health workers are exposed to.

Reacting to the post, Peeshaun wrote;

”If anyone says we’re the giant of Africa again… I will stone your teeth!”