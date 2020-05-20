I Wonder If I Am The Only Famous Person In Nigeria: Bobrisky

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky says he sometimes wonders if he is the only famous person in Nigeria.

Speaking via her official Instagram page, the controversial figure added that the rate at which people drop messages on his phone is quite alarming.

“Sometimes I asked myself dis question. Am i d only famous person in Nigeria ? D way you guys blow my phone with messages is crazy.

“I literally charge my phone every 1hr. Over 21,000 messages I love u guys.

“I know I have haters but I can tell you that people who love me are way more than d haters. And I know d haters will have no choice to love soon because my heart is GOLD.”