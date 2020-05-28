I Wouldn’t Have Turned Out The Way I Did If My Dad Was Alive – Kunle Afolayan

Popular actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has revealed that he would not have turned out the way he did of his father was alive.

This was contained in a post he shared on his official Instagram page on Thursday, 28th May.

He wrote:

“My children asked me a few days ago if I missed and feel sad that my father passed long ago and he’s not here to witness how I have turned out.

“My response to them was that, yes, I miss my father so much but the honest truth is I wouldn’t have turned out the way I did if he was alive. They asked why and I said because he would have influenced my journey and I would have done and handled things differently.

“I could have turned out better or worst, I could have become a rebel or even choose a completely different career. I am a product of hard work and self-sufficient but I probably would never have ventured into the world of filmmaking if I wasn’t brought the world by and through him.

“My point is, if your parents do things and go all out for you, do appreciate and value their efforts while they are here.

“You will also meet some people along the way in the course of your journey, every contact with another human, animals, plants and nature is meant to help get you to the next phase of your journey in life. Some will bring positivity and some will bring negativity. Just be wise enough to know and deal with either accordingly.

“Thank you to every beautiful human being I have met in the course of my journey, I wouldn’t have gotten this far without you all ie, Baba my, Miami, brothers, sisters, friends, ex-girlfriends, family, schoolmates, colleagues, clients, godparents and enemies.”