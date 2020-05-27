‘I Wrote An Album For Psquare, They Made Over $1Million And Gave Me Only $300’ – May D (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr May D finally opened up about his fallout with defunct music group, P-Square during an Instagram live chat.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer claimed he shared the boys quarter in the Okoye’s home with their cook and slept on cartons and was not given the credits for writing their ‘Invasion’ album.

In a video circulating online, May D revealed he wrote the album for the defunct music group in which they earned $1 million but they gave him only $300.

The singer, however, noted that he still loves his colleagues from the bottom of his heart and he admitted that he received a hummer jeep from them but it was later re-claimed.

It didn’t end there as he said he doesn’t want anyone to label him as a greedy person or an ingrate because he is content with his life.

Watch the video below: