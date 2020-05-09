Ice Prince Shows Off His Whip; Reveals Sacrifice He Had To Make

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani has taken to social media to flaunt one of his luxurious automobile.
The father of one also revealed that he made a wise decision not to purchase the car years back because he would still be living as a tenant.
The rapper shared some photos of the whip as he tweeted;
“But if i had bought this whip that year, I still would have been living in a rented house @nanlebishmang – Person Wey Sabi”
Ice Prince went on to tweet;
“I’m never ever giving away or trading my first Bentley tho – Me na kiss and Tell.”
Read Also: If I Come To This World Again, I Will Pick Tonto Dikeh As My Bestie – Bobrisky
See the tweet below:
But if i had bought this whip that year, I still would have been living in a rented house @nanlebishmang – Person Wey Sabi pic.twitter.com/DmqY6MrX7T
— Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) May 9, 2020
I’m never ever giving away or trading my first Bentley tho – Me na kiss and Tell 😊
— Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) May 9, 2020