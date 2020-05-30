ICYMI: Regina Daniels, Segun Ogungbe, Tonto Dikeh And Other Hot Celebrity Gists Of The Week

Here are 5 hot Nollywood stories for the week compiled by Information Nigeria.

Moyo Lawal Shares Hilarious Makeup Photo

Nigerian actress, Moyo Lawal got folks talking on social media after she shared her latest make up photo.

The actress revealed that she was going to meet her mother-in-law and she wanted to make a good impression of herself.

Actress Anita Joseph Warns Trolls To Stop Insulting Her Husband (Video)

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph issued a stern warning to internet trolls to refrain from insulting her husband, MC Fish.

It appears some trolls tend to forget that celebrities are humans and Joseph decided to remind them.

The actress said her celebrity status does not stop her from slamming people who come on her page to disrespect her and her husband.

Segun Ogungbe Welcomes Baby With Second Wife, Wunmi Ajiboye

Nollywood actor, Segun Ogungbe and his second wife and colleague, Wunmi Ajiboye have both welcomed their second child on their first son’s birthday.

Ned Nwoko Finally Announces Regina Daniels Is Expecting A Child (Photo)

Nollywood star, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko are expecting their first child together.

Ned Nwoko took to his Instagram page to break the good news and he shared lovely photos of his pregnant wife.

Tonto Dikeh Rewards Maid With iPhone 11 Pro (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently gifted one of her staffs a brand new phone to appreciate her services.

The actress shared a video on her Instastory which captured the moment she walked into a room and presented a brand new iPhone 11 to her son’s nanny.

