Idris Elba Makes First Public Appearance After Recovering From Coronavirus (Photo)

Popular Hollywood actor, Idris Elba has been seen walking streets of London for the first time since recovering from coronavirus.

Recall that the actor, alongside his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, tested positive for a ‘very mild’ strain of COVID-19 in March. He has won his battle against the deadly disease.

The 47-year-old was spotted enjoying a walk near his home on Saturday, after he and wife Sabrina returned from self-isolating in New Mexico last month, where Elba was filming when he fell ill.

The ‘Luther’ star looked relaxed as he strolled through his neighborhood as part of his daily exercise during the lockdown.

See Photos Here:

(Source)