If Everybody Likes You, Then You Are Close To Your Grave: Bobrisky

Controversial male barbie Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky says anybody who is liked by everybody is close to the grave.

The cross-dresser made the comment while sharing that he is not bothered whether he is liked by anybody or not.

Read Also: If I Come To This World Again, I Will Pick Tonto Dikeh As My Bestie – Bobrisky

He made this known via his official Instagram page on Saturday, 16th May.

She wrote:

Bobrisky is famous for his tainted lifestyle and controversial Instagram posts. He is rumoured to be in a relationship with a Nollywood actress.