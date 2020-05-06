If FG Was Responsible, Kano Should Have Been ‘Shut Down’ – Omokri

Reno Omokri has shared his thoughts on the ‘strange’ deaths in Kano.

Taking to his Twitter account, Omokri stated that assuming the federal government is a responsible one, the state should have been shut down to curb community spread of COVID-19.

In his words;

”Immediately the ‘strange deaths’ began occurring in Kano, a responsible government should have shut down the city, the way China shut down Wuhan and the US shut New York. But it is too late. The Community Spread of #COVID19 has affected other Northern states”