If I Come To This World Again, I Will Pick Tonto Dikeh As My Bestie – Bobrisky

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky has come out to celebrate ‘almost 5 years of being loyal’ to his bestie, Tonto Dikeh.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Friday, 8th March he said if he comes back into this world again, he would pick the screen diva again without thinking twice.

“Awwwww two bestie looking beautiful ❤️. If I come to dis world again I will pick @tontolet as my bestie. Almost 5yrs of been loyal to her. Don’t dare bring her gossip to me 😂😂😂 I will expose you. I don’t joke with my friend o”