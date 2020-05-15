If I Hug A Transformer In Buhari’s Nigeria, It’s Cold That Will Catch Me – Omokri

Nigerian author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has replied a troll who came at him for criticizing Buhari’s cabinet.
Reno had tweeted about how the top men in Buhari’s government are all Muslim men, which is not right.
This, of course, did not sit well with a Buhari supporter who told Omokri to go hug a transformer.
Omokri has since replied saying;
”Dear @SagirHayatu, If I hug a transformer in Buhari’s Nigeria, it is cold that will catch me. Or have you not heard that in the 2020 budget ₦45 million was budgeted for fuel for generators in Aso Rock. Your insult only shows how incompetent General @muhammadubuhari is. God bless you and have a good Ramadan fast #BuhariTormentor”
