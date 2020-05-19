‘If I Slap You, Your Brain Will Shift’ – Tonto Dikeh Threatens Troll

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh threatened to slap a follower for accusing her of giveaway fraud on her Instagram page.

The web user claimed he won a giveaway organized by the actress but he didn’t not receive his gift as promised.

Reacting to the comment, the single mum of one slammed the web user as she restated the impact of her iconic slap on his face.

The actress denied indulging in a giveaway fraud on the photo-sharing app and she stated that if she slaps the follower, his brain will shift and his eyes will shake.

Read Also: Why The Rush? – Uche Jombo Questions Nollywood Producers

See their exchange below: