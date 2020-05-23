‘If I’m Going To Be Persecuted For Being Tacha’s Friend, Then So Be It’ – Khafi (Video)

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Khafi Kareem has finally addressed the whole saga that occurred on Friday after her friend, Tacha rose up to defend her for constantly being labelled a gossip.

Information Nigeria recalls co-reality stars, Mercy Eke and Venita Akpofure were seen in a video mocking Tacha for defending her friend on social media when she couldn’t during their reunion.

The duo repeatedly asked,”Where was the energy?”.

In a new video on YouTube, Khafi decided to speak on the gossip saga and she has said if she is going to be persecuted for being Tacha’s friend, then so be it.

The 39-year-old reality TV star also thanked her friend for always having her back and she insisted that words from trolls cannot hurt or break her because she knows she is doing something good.

Read Also: “Where Was The Energy?” – Mercy, Venita, Jackye Mock Tacha For Defending Khafi (Video)

Watch the video below: