If You Failed At School, It Does Not Mean You Will Fail In Life – Omokri

Reno Omokri has schooled many on social media after he took to his IG page to share his thoughts on knowledge and success.

According to the Nigerian author, knowledge isn’t power as many like to think, but the application of it is.

”Even if you failed at school, it does not mean you will fail in life. And if you passed at school, it does not mean you will succeed in life. Do not let your degree be the degree to which you succeed.

”Knowledge is not power. Applied knowledge is power. Don’t let your certificate fool you. There are many people with certificates working for people without certificates. All because those without certificate used their knowledge, while those with certificates depended only on that piece of paper

