If You Still Have A Job In This Pandemic, Be Grateful – Omokri

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has taken to social media to advise people who still have a job amidst the pandemic.

According to Omokri, anyone who still has a job or functioning business should thank God for this.

”If you still have a job or a business during and after this #coronavirus pandemic, you should focus your prayers on thanking God. Anything less, and you are an ingrate. You are on of the most blessed people on Earth at this material time”