If Your Girlfriend Does Not Provoke You, Dump Her: Tunde Ednut

Popular social media commentator and former musician, Tunde Ednut has come out to advise guys that they need to dump their girlfriend of she does not provoke them.

According to the popular social media commentator, such ladies are fake.

He added that real girlfriends behave like evil spirit. Do you agree with him???

Read Also: ‘Men Are Not Your Poverty Eradication Plan:’ Tunde Ednut Tells Ladies

He made this known via a post on his official Instagram page on Friday, 15th May.

He wrote:

If ur girlfriend does not provoke u bro dump her she’s fake real girlfriends behave like evil spirit.