If Your Wedding Costs More Than Your Net Worth, Be Sure Of A Divorce Soon – Omokri

Reno Omokri in his usual fashion has taken to social media to dish out a piece of advice on marriage.

According to Omokri, if a wedding costs more than the net worth of the person sponsoring, that marriage will not last.

”Husband + Wife + Lots of Debt = problematic Marriage.



“Don’t spend all your money on a wedding and live a marital life in penury. If your wedding is costing more than your net worth, the likelihood of your future divorce increases by more than 100%.

“Money issues are the number one reason for divorce. Google it. Register for my webinar ‘How To Improve Your Productivity and Explode Your Success’ via the link below. I teach how to optimise your life in all areas.”

Thoughts anyone?