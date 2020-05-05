Igbo Girls Are The Least Educated In Nigeria: Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has stirred another controversy as she expressed that Igbo ladies are the least educated in Nigeria.

The controversial character took to her Instagram page to express this controversial view and she attributed to the failure of Igbo female icons in empowering younger ones.

Also Read: ‘There’s An Alleged Murder Cover-Up’ – Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Clarence Arrest (Photo)

She expressed that the average Igbo girl has a house girl and street prostitute mentality.

Olunloyo went on to accuse Igbo female icons of forgetting their roots when they get to the top.

Sse her post below: