Igbos Hate Failure, Not Northerners – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disagreed with people who think the Igbos hate the northerners.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Omokri explained that the Igbos do not hate northerners but hate failure.

Read Also: No Matter How Much A Woman Earns, She Can Never Be Head Of The Family: Omokri

He went on to describe President Muhammadu Buhari as a failure.

He wrote: “Those saying Igbos hate Northerners are myopic. Igbos hate failure, not Northerners. They rejected General @MBuhari because he‘s a failure, not because he is a Northerner. Yar’adua was a Northerner from same state as Buhari, yet Igbos gave him 90% of their votes.”