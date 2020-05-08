Ighalo Eager To Extend Man United Deal

Nigerian International, Odion Ighalo has expressed that he is eager to extend his contract with the Red Devils until the end of the season.

The pacy forward’s contract is expected to come to an end on 31st May after joining the English giants on a 6 months deal in January.

However, with football activities abruptly called to an ene as a result of novel coronavirus, the Nigerian star has expressed that he hopes to finish the season with the Red Devils when football resumes.

“I would like to finish the season if it’s possible,” Ighalo was quoted as telling BBC Sport.

“I just want everyone to be safe and see what the future holds,” he added.

With nine games remaining, Solskjaer’s men are fifth on the league log and Ighalo hopes the Premier League will take the right decision and restart play when it is safe to do so.