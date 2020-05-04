Ignorance Is The Real Antichrist – Reno Omokri Reacts To Lockdown Ease

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has again slammed claims that Bill Gates is the antichrist.

Many have been talking calling Gates the antichrist and claiming there is a microchip in the vaccine he is creating for the COVID 19.

Sharing a video of Nigerians waiting to get into a bank not practising social distancing, Omokri wrote;

”If after watching this, you still believe that Bill Gates is the anti-Christ, for warning that #CoronaVirus may kill many Africans if nothing is done, then you have been misled by the real anti-Christ-your IGNORANCE!

#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”