‘Ignorant People Think I Cheated On My Ex-Wife With Seyi Edun’ – Adeniyi Johnson (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson finally addressed the controversy surrounding his marriage to colleague, Seyi Edun.

The Yoruba actor denied claims that his first marriage to fellow colleague, Toyin Abraham ended after he cheated on her with Edun.

Johnson, in an Instagram live chat with fellow actor, Muka Ray, explained that there was nothing between him and his present wife at that time.

The movie star went on to say that Edun used to follow him to see the lady he was dating after his first marriage and he claimed he didn’t know they would end up together.

Watch the video below: