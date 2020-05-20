IGP Adamu Rescinds Order On Movement Of Essential Workers

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has cancelled an order restricting the movement of essential workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Tuesday, essential workers in Lagos were blocked off at several police checkpoints around the State, at the start of the 8pm curfew.

The officers claimed they were enforcing an order, which directed that health workers and media personnel were not allowed to move beyond 8pm.

However, in a statement late Tuesday, Adamu said essential workers were now free to continue with their duties.

The IGP directed all “Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commands Commissioners of Police to give effect to these exemptions whilst enforcing the restriction orders.”