IGP Orders Investigation Of E-Money, Withdraws Police Escort

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, has reportedly ordered an investigation on the Five Star Group boss, Emeka Okonkwo alias E-Money.

It was gathered that the probe was instructed due to the business mogul’s exorbitant lifestyle and inordinate abuse of police escorts.

Okonkwo was said to have also incurred the wrath of Adamu for treating policemen like domestic servants.

Consequently, the six policemen assigned to the record label boss have been withdrawn and will be interrogated.

An associate of E-Money, Chidozie Dike, who was contacted about the police order, said he was not aware of the development and he believed it was not true.