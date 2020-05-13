Ihedioha Has No ‘Intention Of Stopping Any Probe’

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has debunked reports that the former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioa intends to obtain a court injunction to stop any probe against his administration.

This was made known after the incumbent state governor, Hope Uzodinma set up a panel to look into an ‘alleged N19.63 billion “missing” local government funds.

“It is instructive to note that H.E. Rochas Okorocha was the Imo State Governor from January 1, 2019 to May 28, 2019. Whereas, H.E. Rt . Hon Emeka Ihedioha was the Imo State Governor from May 29, 2019 to December 31st 2019 that the Interim Audit Report covered,” the statement read.

“It should be noted that of the N19.63 billion LGA expenditures in question, approximately N16 billion was expended between January 1 to May 28 2019, during the administration of Rochas Okorocha. It was only the sum of approximately N3.7 billion that was spent by the 27 LGAs between May 29, 2019 to December 31,2019 during the administration of Governor Ihedioha.

“So, effectively it is the expenditure of N3.7 billion that the LGAs during the administration of Gov Ihedioha should explain and account for, not N19.63 billion as is being claimed and bandied about everywhere, by the current Commissioner of Information acting on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodinma of APC.

“The remaining sum of approximately N16 billion should be accounted for by the regime of Former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

“It was therefore surprising and smelt of a kangaroo proceedings for the Imo State House Of Assembly to purport to invite officials of government during Gov Ihedioha’s period of service to come to the House of Assembly to explain the whereabouts of the so-called missing N19.63 billion. Indeed, the debate of the motion to investigate the interim audit report at the House of Assembly showed extreme bias and a clear premeditated case of witch-hunt, without any pretense to impartiality and objectivity.”

The statement also explained why Ihedioha headed to the court, saying he is more interested in justice being done than to evade summons.

“Under these circumstances it became imperative for His Excellency, to seek the intervention of the Court following obvious breaches in the processes and procedures of the purported probe,” the statement read.

“His Excellency, Ihedioha, would want the Court to determine whether the procedure for investigation is consistent with sections 128, 129 and even 125 of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Imo State Local Government Administration Law, Section 129 (1), that contained the procedures for the auditing of Public Accounts of Local Governments.

“It is also imperative for the Court to clarify whether the composition of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Imo State House of Assembly for the investigation is in line with the relevant extant laws, parliamentary rules, conventions and procedures. And whether fair hearing would be afforded His Excellency.

“From the foregoing, it is evident and incontrovertible that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has no intention of stopping or evading any investigation or “probe” of the N19.63 billion Auditors Interim Report by the Imo Legislature. Rather, he is out to establish that the rule of law , due process and fair play are applied in the entire process.”